16 families displaced after apartment complex condemned

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sixteen families are staying in hotel rooms tonight after being forced to leave their Huntsville apartment complex.
Sunday River Apartment complex is located off Bob Wallace Avenue.
Since last week, electrical issues with several units have forced management to foot the bill for hotel rooms.
Resident Tracy Watkins tells us she has lived at the complex for three years and has never had issues until last week. She was asked to stay at a hotel until Saturday, but her lights were off again Tuesday morning.
“If you know our lights cannot be turned on, you get me somewhere to go," said Watcking. “I pay rent faithfully, I’ve never been late, I’m always on time. I pay rent the first of the month, every month and I’ve never been late. You treat me with the same dignity and respect that I treat you and now I’m out here stuck in the rain and in the cold,” she continued.
WAFF 48 did reach out to Property Manager Jessika Mohr at Pugh Group Property Management and she release this statement:
“This statement is being made to clear up misinformation reported regarding residents at Sunday River Apartments. The power at Sunday River was temporarily turned off last week while electrical repairs and upgrades, required by the City, were being made. No one is being evicted from their apartments. The owner immediately and generously offered hotel accommodations and food vouchers per day, for every tenant, since this unfortunate ordeal began. These accommodations have made it unnecessary for the tenants to utilize their renter’s insurance for additional living expenses. This situation has been out of our control; however, repairs have been completed and we are now awaiting city inspection. The property managers and owner are committed to the safety and well-being of the tenants.”
A Huntsville city spokeswoman tells us electrical repairs are being made to the complex, but she says residents will not be allowed back until the city can issue a certificate of occupancy.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.