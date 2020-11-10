16 families displaced after apartment complex condemned

“This statement is being made to clear up misinformation reported regarding residents at Sunday River Apartments. The power at Sunday River was temporarily turned off last week while electrical repairs and upgrades, required by the City, were being made. No one is being evicted from their apartments. The owner immediately and generously offered hotel accommodations and food vouchers per day, for every tenant, since this unfortunate ordeal began. These accommodations have made it unnecessary for the tenants to utilize their renter’s insurance for additional living expenses. This situation has been out of our control; however, repairs have been completed and we are now awaiting city inspection. The property managers and owner are committed to the safety and well-being of the tenants.”