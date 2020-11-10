Double fire investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Athens Fire are investigating two separate structure fires that took place this week.
Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire call after a witness reported hearing an explosion at 1:08 p.m. on November 10th.
According to Interim Fire chief James Hand, the crew at Station 2 is close enough to the site that firefighters actually saw the structure fully engulfed as they geared up to respond. The fire occurred in the 200 block of Winslow Drive.
“The 911 caller reported the sound of an explosion just before the fire,” Hand said. “The structure appears to have been a utility type building, and there were some propane tanks inside as well as some torches and other tools. The cause is still under investigation.”
Thankfully, Hand said no one was inside the structure and there were no injuries.
Additionally, Athens Fire is also investigating the cause of a fire that erupted on Hastings Road near U.S. 72 on Monday night. Hand said the structure was an abandoned home.
