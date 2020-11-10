Decatur City Schools imposing new guidelines for indoor sports season

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Indoor sports pose a very different threat to COVID-19 exposure than outdoor sports.
“The biggest concern is obviously the air circulation because you’re indoors," Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker said.
Parker says they’ve installed new filtration and disinfecting air systems to help with circulation inside high school gyms. Parker also says they’re only allowing 20-25 percent of gyms to be filled for games.
“We don’t wanna limit our fans, but at the same time we want to have the season for our kids. If our limits look to be a little high, we have no problem taking them down even more," Parker explained.
If you’re attending a Decatur City School indoor game, you can expect to wear a mask inside the gymnasium, as well as social distance from your fellow fans.
Parker says he hopes home and visiting fans and teams can respect the rules so students are able to continue playing sports throughout the season.
“Please be understanding that you may not be able to stay for all the ball games. You may be coming to watch your nephew who’s a JV basketball player, and you may be asked to leave for the varsity game so the parents of a varsity player can watch their kid," Parker continued.
All tickets for Decatur City School games must be purchased online ahead of time.
If you can’t attend a game, you can stream the game online as well.
