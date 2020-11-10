ADPH will use multiphase approach to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine is approved, it could be available for some here in Alabama as soon as next month.
The news is coming just in time. Alabama medical experts say they are seeing some of the highest infection rates since the pandemic started.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a 48 page plan detailing steps for when a vaccine becomes available. It outlines a phased approach including how vaccine supplies will be stored and monitored for safety.
State Medical experts are excited about Pfizer’s vaccine saying it appears to be better than our best flu shot.
The plan from the Alabama Department of Public Health is to disperse the vaccine in three stages, beginning with front line workers and those most at risk.
“Persons with diabetes or other conditions,” said Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “But also, persons in older age groups, long term care facilities and other persons that are at risk for a worse outcome with COVID-19.”
When a sufficient supply is available, the vaccine will be offered free for anyone wanting one. State health officials want to ensure all Alabamians can get vaccinated, especially those in vulnerable populations in rural and urban areas.
“Reach the populations that need to be reached. Of course, we do not want a lack of ability to pay to be a barrier for vaccinations.”
The drug company Pfizer announced Monday that scientists have developed a vaccine that is 90% effective. The company is seeking emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
The director of Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic Dr. Paul Goepfert said there will be logistical challenges distributing it. “This has to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius, and as you probably know, most pharmacies don’t have that kind of storage facility.”
Huntsville Hospital has the specialized equipment to store the vaccines, but a spokesperson said it is still too soon to tell when the hospital will be stocked and ready to distribute. Doctor Goepfert believes the announcement is promising news but urges people to continue to take the virus seriously.
“To get to where we don’t have to wear masks anymore, I’m going to say a year from now.”
Doctor Landers said distributing the vaccine will be a state-wide effort.
The ADPH is calling on businesses, pharmacies, and other partners capable of storing the vaccine to help administer it to the proper population.
She also encourages people to ask their providers about specifics when it comes to getting vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.