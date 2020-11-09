Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County to host dedication ceremony on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County’s New Veterans Memorial Park is almost finished! It will be dedicated with a special ceremony on Saturday.
Organizers of the memorial park said they were able to raise $30,00 of the $50,000 that they needed to complete the park, but all of the main features are complete.
In 2014, the push to build the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County started with a $600,000 donation. Now, just $20,000 shy of their goal Park President Jim Olyniec said they are ready to host their dedication ceremony for veterans.
He said all that’s left to be completed are additional walkways and lighting for the new Cobra helicopter display.
Olyniec said he is excited for the community to see all of their hard work.
“It’s been six years in the making and you know it’s to honor our veterans. We have new lettering on our entrance sign, so the park represents that and to be able to have a service here on Veterans Day is very very meaningful," said Olyniec.
A wreath ceremony be held at 9:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11 and the park dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.