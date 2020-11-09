UNA football will not compete in 2021 Big South spring schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama football team will not participate in the 2021 Big South Conference spring schedule.
The Big South Conference announced its 2021 spring football schedule will feature five teams playing a four-game conference slate to determine the Big South’s automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs. The five teams competing will be Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Kennesaw State, Monmouth and Robert Morris.
UNA is in its third year of transition to Division I and the Football Championship Subdivision, and the Lions are not eligible to compete in either the Big South Conference football race or the NCAA playoffs until 2022.
North Alabama has played a four-game football schedule this fall, with one game remaining at nationally ranked BYU on November 21.
The Lions will then participate in the regularly scheduled 2021 Big South fall season.
Big South members Campbell and Hampton will also not compete during the spring season.
