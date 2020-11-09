Sign-up for Downtown Rescue Mission’s free Thanksgiving meal kit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville organization is working to make sure everyone in the area has a meal to eat this Thanksgiving.
Every year the Downtown Rescue Mission hosts a Turkey Box giveaway, and this year is no different. Community members, churches, businesses and more have come together to make sure there is enough food for everyone to celebrate with this Thanksgiving.
If you need meal assistance, visit DRM on one of the sign-up days to register for a free holiday meal-kit.
“Turkey Box Sign-Ups” will take place Thursday and Friday, November 12th through the 13th, from 9 a.m. until 3m p.m. in the Mission parking lot at 1400 Evangel Drive NW.
Along with a free turkey, the boxes will include traditional Thanksgiving sides like stuffing and cranberry sauce to cook.
DRM officials ask those who participate to please remain in your vehicle and a volunteer will bring you a sign-up sheet. You will be asked to fill out the form and return it to the Mission on November 23rd or 24th to claim your Turkey Box.
If you would like to make a donation to the turkey box drive, please visit the Mission’s website at downtownrescuemission.org
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.