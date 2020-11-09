Sheriff’s Office adding offsite video visitation for Madison County Jail

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big day for inmates at the Madison County jail. Starting today, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be offering offsite video visitation, allowing inmates to video chat with their loved ones.
“Back in April, we stopped all visitation to the jail,” says Sheriff Kevin Turner. “When COVID set in... we shut all traffic in and out of that jail simply because we were concerned of the virus coming into the facility with the inmates.”
Now, thanks to the new system, inmates will be able to see and chat with their loved ones through digital kiosks installed at the jail. They will be allowed up to three online visits per week, each a maximum of 20 minutes long.
“They’re inmates in that jail, but they’re still human beings, and it’s our job to protect them," says Turner. "It’s our job to make sure that we do everything we can to make it as good of a stay as we possibly can, and I think giving back a little bit to where they can see their family members on video is something that we can do.”
Online visitation hours will run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
If you would like to set up a chat, you will need to create an account on the NCIC website. Calls will cost 31 cents per minute, and appointments must be made a week in advance.
All visits will be closely monitored by MCSO staff.
