Sen. Doug Jones talks future, national voter fraud allegations and advice for Tuberville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Senator Doug Jones is set to finish out his time in office in the next few months before being replaced by Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville.
After falling short to Tuberville on Election Day, Jones spoke with Gray News Network on Sunday.
It’s no secret Jones is a supporter of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Jones and Biden have been friends for more than 40 years.
Jones said he’s excited about Biden’s projected win and thought his speech on Saturday was what the country needed.
“Knowing him like I know him for 40 years, I really think he is the right person to begin that healing, if people will allow him to do it," Jones said. "If they can give him that opportunity, I think he can heal a lot of divides we’ve got in this country and I’m hoping they will.”
While Biden prepares to take over the presidency, President Trump and his team are alleging widespread voter fraud. So far, the President’s legal team has produced no evidence supporting these allegations. Jones says it’s time to move on.
“It’s a close election, granted, but every media outlet, including Fox and others, have been looking and trying to see is there this massive amount of voter fraud the president keeps alluding to and it’s not," he said. “I think it’s time that people just start understanding things didn’t go their way,” he said. “No one knows that better than me, and it’s time people just accept that and let’s bring this country together, it’s what we’ve done in our entire history and we need to do it again.”
Jones' name has popped up for months on the shortlist for potential Biden cabinet positions created by various Washington politicos, but for now - Jones says he’s just focusing on his last remaining weeks of work in the Senate.
Jones said he is friends with both Biden and Harris, noting he and Biden have been friends since 1978 and the now President-elect even called him on Election Night after he found out he had lost.
Jones added he has not heard from the campaign and it’s still too early for them to be appointing anyone. He would not talk about any specific position he would want and acknowledged there are a lot of talented people out there who want to work for the future president.
Jones said his focus right now is on finishing out his time in the Senate.
As for the man replacing him, Jones does have advice for Tommy Tuberville.
Jones said Tuberville needs to “put his head down and work”. He said that it’s not going to be easy, you need to get a good staff, you need to study and learn the issues.
He said the most important part is both sides of the Senate working together.
“We’re still coming out of this pandemic and there has to be a lot of cooperation," he said. "The only other thing I would say is to try and make sure he cooperates with everybody and tries to work in a bipartisan way, that’s the key to getting anything done up there. Not us vs. them, not Republican vs. Democrat.”
Jones also spoke on his time in the U.S. Senate representing Alabama, he called it an honor and very humbling.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.