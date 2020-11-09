Retired Army Medevac pilot inducted into the Madison County Hall of Heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans Day is coming up on November 11. WAFF wants to thank all the brave men and women for your service.
We are highlighting the four brave soldiers that are now inductees in the Madison County Hall of Heroes. WAFF 48′s Haley Baker got a chance to sit down and talk to Retired Army Major Michael Connelly.
Connelly served during Operation Enduring Freedom. He flew in many tight and tense situations, getting injured soldiers out of a war zone and in the hands of medical professionals.
“When I was a young boy I was a big Superman fan. So I thought what else can I do to fly around and save people and that was my goal,” said Connelly.
When he grew up that’s exactly what he did. He flew in and saved people. In his military career, he’s earned several medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with Valor.
Connelly is now retired from the Army, and like many service members, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, also referred to as PTSD. But he gets help from Clark, a rescue dog that was trained to be his service dog.
“We actually got him from ‘A New Leash on Life.’ He was just 8 weeks old at the time and now he’s 3 years old and he helps me a lot. He’s really good at what he does and knows me better than I know myself, " said Connelly.
Clark, his service dog was trained by a local non-profit called, “Huntsville Got Your Six.”
