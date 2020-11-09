Rain and storms moving in for Tuesday and Veteran’s Day

Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight with temperatures staying mild in the lower 60s, if winds manage to calm down we may have some areas of patchy fog developing.
Clouds continue to thicken up on Tuesday with rain showers and isolated storms developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Veteran’s Day Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with temps again in the middle 70s, scattered rain showers and storms will taper off through the late evening. Although looking fairly wet, Veteran’s Day will not be a complete washout with some dry hours for outdoor activities. Most locations will likely pick up one inch or more of rainfall.
There is a slight chance of an early shower on Thursday followed by clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with near average temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures look to remain seasonal to above average for the foreseeable future.
