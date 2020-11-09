Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Stevenson

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 3:23 PM

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous after he robbed a gas station at gun point over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a man robbed a Stevenson MAPCO Mart at gun point.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanding the employee give him money. The suspect is described as a black male, with dreadlock hair, a tattoo of a teardrop on his face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, hospital mask and black and red pants.

We’re told the man may have left the area in a white two-door passenger car.

Anyone who has information on this robbery should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.

