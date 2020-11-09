Deputies searching for armed robbery suspect in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous after he robbed a gas station at gun point over the weekend.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a man robbed a Stevenson MAPCO Mart at gun point.
Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanding the employee give him money. The suspect is described as a black male, with dreadlock hair, a tattoo of a teardrop on his face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, hospital mask and black and red pants.
We’re told the man may have left the area in a white two-door passenger car.
Anyone who has information on this robbery should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.
