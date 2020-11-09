Santa’s Village to be held at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many, Santa’s Village in Huntsville is a holiday tradition. Some changes are coming to this year’s village though.
In recent years, the event has always been held at the historic Huntsville Depot. This year, it’s getting a new location inside the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum in downtown.
This new location will allow organizers to uphold safe capacity limits, social distancing, and sanitizing.
We’re told the reimagined program will offer tons of new twists! With safety precautions in place, Santa will be visiting children from his magic snow globe! However, we’re told the jolly old man is sure his confinement will not impact his ability and desire to meet with all the children this year and spread that holiday cheer!
Also included this year, visitors can experience other activities such as the Lego River water table, holiday inspired craft making in the STEM Learning Lab, a Pirate Ship and the Video Game History room!
Parents, you read that right, the Video Game History room includes a vintage pinball machine and the arcade game version of Donkey Kong.
This year’s theme is the Ten Nights of Santa and will run December 13th through 23rd.
