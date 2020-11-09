Man in custody following standoff in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff following reports that someone was firing shots at a group that included children at Carver Homes.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Florence police responded to a report of shots fired at Carver, and discovered the man was inside one of the dwellings, along with several children and a woman. Police talked him into coming out peacefully and apprehended him.
Witnesses at the scene said the man had gone outside and fired a couple of shots in the air before then firing into the group. Nobody was injured.
The man’s identity is unknown at this time.
