LifeSouth hosts blood drive at Marshall Cancer Center to help with shortage

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A global pandemic, and a near-record hurricane season are making a dent in our nation’s blood supply.
Nationwide there is a huge shortage of blood donations according to Life South District Community Development Coordinator Kami May.
“Can’t really pinpoint on what it could be of course a lot of people are blaming COVID and a lot of people aren’t coming out to our centers and blood drives and I would like to say it’s safe," said May.
Life South hosted a blood drive at the Marshall Cancer Care Center Monday. Safety measures are in-place and all donors received free antibody testing for COVID.
May said the pandemic and an active hurricane season are the reason for the shortage.
“When you are affected by a natural disaster as such as a hurricane that really put a damper on your blood donations. People aren’t out and about like they should be giving donations, but it’s those natural disasters that kind of cause trauma, it could be some damage that has caused an injury for them to come to the hospital that need that blood supply," said May.
And remember, every blood donation can save someone’s life.
“I think that it’s really time for everyone to step up and save a life and it takes little to know effort to do and it takes less than 30 minutes," said May
Another blood drive will be held at Marshall Medical Center South on Tuesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
