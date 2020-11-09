Huntsville City, Madison County Schools need more substitute teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When your job is in high demand, you tend to earn a bit more.
The same goes for substitute teachers because of the pandemic. COVID-19 has some school districts in the Valley putting up extra money to get more teachers in the classroom.
Huntsville City School officials tell us they are paying subs twice as much a day as they did before.
From $70 a day to $140 a day: that’s the pay bump substitute teachers are getting from Huntsville City Schools.
“That shows how invested we are in making sure we have adequate substitute teachers and adequate staffing here at Huntsville City Schools," Huntsville City Schools spokesman Craig Williams said.
Williams says as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, having enough subs is critical to keep in-person learning going.
“Even just last week we saw cases in several high schools between New Century, Colombia and Lee High Schools where when you don’t have enough substitute teachers it does force us as a district to move to remote learning,” Williams said.
Huntsville City Schools isn’t the only district hiring for subs, Madison City and Madison County both have openings, too.
“We have about 360 subs right now, however, we would like to have up to 500 in that bank. So you can call it a shortage," Tim Hall, spokesman for Madison County Schools said.
Hall says their subs are paid $65 a day, and there’s a lot of flexibility on hours.
“You might be able to work one day this week, three days next week, we’re willing to work with you on that. / You have to have a high school diploma and a love for kids," Hall said.
Hall also tells us they have openings for teaching positions, bus drivers, after-care help and much more.
