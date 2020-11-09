Dry & breezy today ahead of a wet stretch through the week

Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed the weekend because this week will be a little more of a rollercoaster than last week.
A quiet start to the day out there today and it is warm too! Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 60s across the Valley with a southeast wind keeping the humidity high as well. It is mostly clear to start the day and we should see a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of your Monday along with a breezy southeast wind. Wind today will be between 10 to 20 ph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That will not only bring in more warmth but keep humidity levels sticky. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s. If we see more sunshine than clouds through the middle of the day, there is a chance that we could set a record high temperature in some spots this afternoon. Today’s record in Huntsville is 80-degrees.
Wind and warmth will continue into Tuesday but don’t expect to see much sunshine. A cold front will begin to move in from the west as we head middle of the week and will bring us the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. This starts Tuesday with scattered showers as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm into the upper 70s and humidity remains high with the breezy southeast wind. The front is most likely to pass through Wednesday morning, but showers and storms will be with us through midday Wednesday. Rain totals have the potential to be sizeable inside the heaviest storms, but most of the Valley will see an inch or two. After Wednesday there will be a break from the rain along with a slight cool down as we move into the week. However, temperatures are still expected to stay above normal.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
