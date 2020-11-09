Dry & breezy today ahead of a wet stretch through the week

Wind and warmth will continue into Tuesday but don’t expect to see much sunshine. A cold front will begin to move in from the west as we head middle of the week and will bring us the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. This starts Tuesday with scattered showers as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm into the upper 70s and humidity remains high with the breezy southeast wind. The front is most likely to pass through Wednesday morning, but showers and storms will be with us through midday Wednesday. Rain totals have the potential to be sizeable inside the heaviest storms, but most of the Valley will see an inch or two. After Wednesday there will be a break from the rain along with a slight cool down as we move into the week. However, temperatures are still expected to stay above normal.