Crews to put up Tinsel Trail this week

“We’re excited that Tinsel Trail is coming back. It’s a holiday tradition, and we believe we can do it in a safe, physically distanced way,” says Chad Emerson, President and CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc. “One of the ways we’re doing that is expanding the footprint on to Big Spring Park West as well as East... So, we’re not increasing the number of trees, just the footprint of the trees to create more distancing.”