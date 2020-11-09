Crews to put up Tinsel Trail this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is soon to be in the air! This week, crews will begin setting up the beloved Tinsel Trail so many enjoy every year.
Like everything else though, the annual tradition will look different, but only slightly.
“We’re excited that Tinsel Trail is coming back. It’s a holiday tradition, and we believe we can do it in a safe, physically distanced way,” says Chad Emerson, President and CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc. “One of the ways we’re doing that is expanding the footprint on to Big Spring Park West as well as East... So, we’re not increasing the number of trees, just the footprint of the trees to create more distancing.”
Since trees are sponsored by local businesses, one might wonder if there would actually be fewer trees this year given the economic impact of COVID-19. On the contrary -- officials say 2020 is one of Tinsel Trail’s biggest years yet.
“There’s been more demand by local businesses and organizations for Tinsel Trail trees than ever,” says Emerson. “We sold out all 300 plus by the middle of October. So, I think a lot of people are looking for things that can be really unifying, real encouraging, a happy experience and still done in a physically-distanced way.”
Crews will start setting up the trail this week, and the trees will officially light up the town at a special ceremony on November 27.
