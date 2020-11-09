In changing society, is a college degree worth the investment?

"If you want to become a nurse, you might not have to go to a four-year school. There are many nursing programs that are a year or two years long. Or if you’d like to become a software developer, there are boot camps, and k-12, we just acquired a boot camp called Galvanize that allows students to actually, you know, change a career path in as little as three months, maybe six months, and have a path to a job that pays about $80,000 to $100,000 in software engineering. "