Warm and breezy Monday; Rain is coming Tuesday into Wednesday

Breeze southeast winds will diminish overnight resulting in some areas of patchy fog to develop.
Skies will clear out overnight with Monday morning temps falling into the lower 60s. The work week will start off on a pleasant and sunny note with highs in the upper 70s, winds will yet again be breezy with gusts over 25 mph possible in the morning and afternoon.
More clouds will move in for Tuesday with rain showers and isolated storms developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Veteran’s Day Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with temps again in the middle 70s, scattered rain showers and storms will taper off through the late evening. Although looking fairly wet, Veteran’s Day will not be a complete washout. Most locations will likely pick up a tenth of an inch to one half inch of rainfall.
There is a slight chance of an early shower on Thursday followed by clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with near average temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures look to remain seasonal to above average for the foreseeable future.
