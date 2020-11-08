Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater host open house

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you live in Albertville, a brand-new state of the art fitness and aquatics center will soon open.
On Sunday, one by one, families made their way inside the fitness center at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Leigh Williams and her family were among the more than 100 people who signed up for memberships.
She said she’s excited to finally have a facility that’s convenient for her to stay healthy and fit.
“I work out 4 to 5 days a week in Boaz and I love it and I may keep both, but having it here and being able to do it so close it’s like five minutes from my house and it is state of the art., so I’m excited," said Williams.
Some of the amenities include a cardio deck, strength and conditioning equipment, gym and an aquatics center.
“I feel it’s going to be a special place for people to come and to be able just have the resources to come and work out and it’s an open space gym facility," said Marcel Van Der Wel, resident.
General Manager Patrick O' Brien said a key component of the facility focuses on improving the quality of life for residents and generating revenue through their sports programs.
“You know with travel softball a lot of the teams are non-local teams. So, they travel into Albertville in our park and they need hotels to stay at, restaurants to eat at and they shop locally and that has a huge impact on the community," said O’Brien.
If you didn’t a get chance to stop by during the open house you still have time to stop by during the week. The grand opening will be on November 17th.
For more information on memberships, you may click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.