In the 60s to start off your Sunday

Starting off with a little cloud coverage for your warm Sunday morning. Currently in the 60s with calm SE winds.
A slight chance we will see some rain today, but not enough to hold off any outdoor plans for the morning and afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for your day ahead.
We will end your weekend pretty well how we started it, with a few clouds and above average overnight temperatures.
Monday and Tuesday look similar with highs still climbing into the upper 70s. For Tuesday, you are likely to see a few light showers throughout the afternoon and evening.
Keep that umbrella handy from Tuesday as we go throughout the middle of your workweek. Wednesday, more rain fires up for your Veteran’s Day, but won’t be a complete washout.
Rain begins to trail off as we head towards the end of the week, but lingers in the forecast.
The next 10 days look a little cooler, but we remain in the 70s.
