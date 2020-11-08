One person injured after motorcycle wrecks, hits gas line leading to evacuations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Folks living near Haynes Avenue in Huntsville were forced out of their homes this afternoon.
A motorcyclist wrecked clipping a gas line to leak. The accident happened around 11:30 this morning. The motorcyclist was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.
Our crew on the scene tells us neighbors were allowed back into the two block area. However everyone who was evacuated was told to meet up with Huntsville Police Department near the scene.
Traffic remains closed in that area.
