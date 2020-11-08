Local reaction to Joe Biden’s election win

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - People across the Tennessee valley are weighing in and sharing their feelings about the latest election news.
It’s a mixed bag!
Excited, anxious, frustrated, those are just some of the words and emotions people are feeling here in Florence and across the country.
“I’m feeling very hopeful,” said Shannon Conley.
“Why they got rid of Trump? I have no idea,” said Carlton McKenzie.
Joe Biden is projected to surpass the 270 electoral vote thresholds to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
Shannon Conley said she is a registered Republican, but she voted for Biden and is excited for a change.
“I am hoping for a complete turnabout in the feeling of animosity towards all types of people. I am hoping that America can feel like a place where people are kind to each other and can love each other again,” said Conley.
Because of the huge voting turning and influx of people who voted absentee or by mail, some people want a recount.
“It’s the biggest voter fraud I’ve ever seen in my life. I think it all needs to be redone. There’s no way that Joe Biden won the United States,” said McKenzie.
Others like John Gridea said the race isn’t over until the President says he didn’t win.
“Until the President concedes until somebody other than news organizations says that it’s been called, then it’s not called,” said Gridea.
The race was called by the Associated Press.
While we wait on the votes to be certified others are waiting to see what the new President-elect will do for this country.
“I’m anxious. Just with everything in the world going on right now it’ll be interesting to see how they handle everything, but umm exciting!” said Robert Rausche
President Donald Trump’s campaign has already filed lawsuits in several battleground states.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.