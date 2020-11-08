Harrison Brothers Hardware spreading holiday cheer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is still over a month away, but we could all use a little early holiday cheer!
One Huntsville business, Harrison Brothers Hardware, already has its holiday décor out on display.
The store owners decorate their windows the first week of November every year, to get a jump start on spreading the holiday spirit.
They had hot apple cider and Christmas cookies for people to enjoy.
The owners tell us this is the perfect way to end a stressful week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.