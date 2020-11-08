CASA of Madison County: Wheelchair ramps cost twice as much due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Christmas is less than seven weeks away.
Volunteers in Madison County are working hard to check one very important item off Christmas lists for a lot of seniors.
Building wheelchair ramps is something CASA of Madison County has been doing for years, but the pandemic has caused the price of materials to skyrocket.
The cost of the average ramp before the pandemic would’ve been about $350.
Now it costs more than twice that; around $736.
“There’s a high demand and not many to cut it," Chris Taylor said.
Chris Taylor with Trinity Baptist Church helps oversee the ramp building projects for CASA.
CASA sends volunteers like Taylor to build ramps for over a 100 seniors each year.
Although these costs are through the roof, he says it’s worth every penny.
“People can come and go on their own, it’s a big help to their families because they don’t have to come and get them out. So a little bit of effort, big benefit," Taylor said.
People of all ages can volunteer, even high school seniors like Ella Taylor and Samantha Arn.
"We’re helping out our community and doing it for Jesus and helping people who would be stuck at home. CASA appreciates anything, donations like money or just coming out here and volunteering with your time.
