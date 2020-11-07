Precautions in place at Huntsville International Airport for safe traveling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have plans to travel this holiday season, you may be weighing the risk versus reward of flying during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Huntsville International Airport, there are multiple precautions in place before you even step on the plane, like barriers on the counters to separate customers from employees.
You will still also see social distancing mapped out on the floors as well as hands free sanitizer stations all over the airport.
As you prepare for your flight, Cooper Jacob with HSV International said there are multiple check in options, so you can pick the one that’s most comfortable for you.
“At the airlines, you can check in online via your phone,” she said. “You can also go to a kiosk down there that you can utilize instead of coming to a person. You can still come to a person but we just try to utilize the touchless technology as much as possible.”
Once you get on the flight, you won’t see a full plane because airlines are still operating at half their volume.
Plus, experts say the risk of contracting COVID-19 is considered low for air travel. According to Jama Network, airplanes are using the kind of air filtration systems you can find in hospital operating rooms.
Also, make sure to double check what kind of restrictions are in place for the state you may be traveling to.
