Mild start to the weekend

We can expect it to be a relatively quiet weekend, with the morning starting off warm and comfortable.
Some issues with visibility this morning, thanks to patchy fog, so if headed out on the roadways be a little extra careful.
Afternoon temperatures, both Saturday and Sunday, will climb into the mid-70s with a few more clouds.
Winds will be a little breezier for Sunday gusting into the teens from the east, which will bring in a little more humidity.
Rain should stay away until the middle of next week with our next big threat of showers and storms coming ahead of a cold front.
Timing with this front is still in question, but right now it looks to move into the Valley early Wednesday.
Eyes will also be watching the Gulf early next week as Eta, now moving from the Central American countries, is forecasted to move back over water and develop into a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean and Gulf.
