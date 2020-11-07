Mayor Battle heads to John Hunt Park for annual tree planting day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Huntsville, Mayor Battle and Operation Green Team will plant more than 350 trees at John Hunt Park for the annual Mayor’s Tree Planting Day.
This is happening on Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.
The goal is to expand the tree canopy at the former municipal airport.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Volunteers will be provided with free litter clean up supplies, popcorn and cotton candy.
Call the Operation Green Team at 256-532-5326 for more information about volunteering.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.