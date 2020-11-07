Light drizzle overnight with a warm Sunday

Overcast skies and pockets of light drizzle will linger through the early morning hours of Sunday, lows will be warm near 60 degrees.
We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon with a breezy southeast wind, highs will be warm again in the middle 70s. Skies will clear out overnight with Monday morning temps falling into the lower 60s. The work week will start off on a pleasant and sunny note with highs in the upper 70s.
More clouds will move in for Tuesday with rain showers and isolated storms developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Veteran’s Day Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with temps again in the middle 70s, scattered rain will taper off through the early afternoon. Most locations will likely pick up a tenth of an inch to and half inch of rainfall.
There is a slight chance of an early shower on Thursday followed by clearing skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with near average temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
