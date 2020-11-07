Florence mountain bike trail gets much needed improvements

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you were looking for something to do this weekend, there’s an updated mountain bike trail through Wildwood Park in Florence!
The trails have been there for decades, but on Friday the city celebrated its renovation and reopening.
Shoals Mountain Bike Chapter President Eero Wilson said this is an opportunity for tourists to explore the nature of Florence.
“For this community the benefit is expediential not only for health reasons, but also for an economic driver, as people want to travel here and experience the things that we have in our backyard,” Wilson said.
Together the Shoals Mountain Bike Chapter, Florence Park & Recreation and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area worked together to make the trail a reality.
