2020 CBS Christmas classics schedule: When are ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ on?
By WBTV Web Staff | November 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year to snuggle up with the family (or your pet) to watch all the Christmas classics.

Here’s a look at what’s airing on CBS (WBTV) this season.

Friday Nov. 27:

  • “Frosty the Snowman” 8 p.m.
  • “Frosty Returns” 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 28:

  • “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” 8 p.m.
  • “Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” 8:30 p.m.
  • “The Story of Santa Claus” 9 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 1:

  • “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 8 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 12:

  • “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 8 p.m.
  • “Frosty the Snowman” 9 p.m.
  • “Frosty Returns” 9:30 p.m.

