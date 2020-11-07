Calvary Assembly and Convoy of Hope host food drive in Tanner

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Calvary Assembly and Convoy of Hope are hosting a food drive in Tanner.
Around 22,000 pounds of food will be available to anyone living in North Alabama.
Through the churches outreach center, they have handed out six years worth of food. Pastor George Sawyer says he’s excited about giving back to the community.
“You know to be able to help someone that’s needy, that’s really in need, there’s no better feeling,” Sawyer said. “That’s who we are as Christians, that’s who we should be as human beings. And what we discovered, as I said we do this every month, but we found out that we have about 60 percent of people now that are new, that we’ve never seen before and have never been in a financial problem. So its very encouraging and it just thrills my heart to be able to help people that are really in need.”
The food giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m at Calvary Assembly.
