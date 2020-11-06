Why your polling location line may have been longer than expected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, some Madison County residents waited in two hour lines to vote, while others walked right in.
It’s clear a voter’s polling location has to do with precincts or voting districts and in more populous areas you’ll find longer lines. Therefore, if you did experience a surprisingly long wait at your voting location, Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says that’s reflective of the growth in your area.
“It’s going to vary by what area of the county you are in,” Barger said. “If you are in a more rural precinct you might have have fewer voters in it. The closer you move in to the city of Madison and the city of Huntsville, the more dense the population is in precincts and the more people we have in voting locations.”
So the recurring question, why can’t the county simply create more polling places?
Barger says it’s not an overnight fix since precincts and polling locations are altered based on census data.
“This office will work with the county commission, they take the lead but we certainly support them and provide some guidance and a system in the process," Barger said. "But you’ll see precincts change, polling locations change as we prepare for the next election cycle. And where we have had crowds or issues or traffic control issues, that will certainly be taken into account in planning.”
Those changes cannot be made during the middle of an election cycle, though.
“You don’t ever want to give the impression that you are maneuvering or changing precincts or voting locations for political purposes,” Barger said. “So we avoid doing that in midstream. We would do that before an election cycle begins."
Another reason your line may have been longer than others is because at some polling locations, over 700 people were in line before the doors even opened for the first time. When that happens, it’s hard to get ahead and keep voters flowing in.
If possible, Barger recommends voting late in the morning or afternoon. But still, he says residents must understand that lines in a general election are not uncommon.
