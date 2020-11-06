Voter turnout in Madison County slightly higher than the state average

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If there’s one thing the 2020 race has taught us here in Alabama, it’s that north Alabama is growing extremely fast.
“We have had a significant increase in our population and the number that has voted since the last presidential election,” Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said.
Between 2016 and 2020, Madison County saw 40,000 new registered voters alone and the county’s turnout was a few points higher than the state average.
Barger says Madison County had a turnout right around 64 percent. The statewide average is about 62 percent.
Another key statistic, about 164,000 votes were cast in 2016 and on Tuesday roughly 195,000 votes were cast across the county. Keep in mind, the higher number of votes simply correlates to increased population.
To accommodate everyone, almost 900 election workers showed up to help on Tuesday. Barger says many of them have been doing this for 20 years and make the process happen even with more voters involved.
“I am certainly proud of our staff, I am proud of the partnership we have with the Sheriff and the Circuit Clerk…everybody involved in the elections process did a phenomenal job on Tuesday," Barger said. "The most credit though, the people that we are so grateful for are our election workers. They are committed to this process, many of them have worked for many years and we could not administer or manage an election without those valued election workers.”
Before the next election cycle, precincts may be altered to accommodate more residents moving in and of course more registered voters.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.