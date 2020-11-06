Veterans Day drive-by parade in Huntsville Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There will be a drive-by Veterans Day parade happening Wednesday, November 11 in Huntsville.
The parade is for veterans at Tut Fann Veterans Home. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
The parade will enter through the exit of Tut Fann Veterans Home. Vehicles will drive past the veterans who will be seated along the front of the building.
All participants must remain in vehicles during the parade. Participants are encouraged to decorate vehicles patriotically and wave flags.
