Three Huntsville high schools transition back to in-person learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Three Huntsville area schools are heading back to in-person classes next week.
Beginning on Monday, November 9, Columbia, New Century Technology, and Lee will resume normal class schedules. The three campuses transitioned to remote learning on November 4.
Remote learning will conclude at the end of the day on Friday, November 6 at those locations.
ORIGINAL: On Tuesday, Huntsville City Schools administrators announced three high schools will temporarily transition to remote learning for the remainder of the week as multiple staff members are in self-quarantine.
Traditional students at Columbia, Lee, and New Century Technology high schools will transition to remote learning Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6.
“When you have a lot of staff members in quarantine or a lot of teachers in quarantine, that of course takes away the student supervision in terms of teaching and learning," Craig Williams, the HCS spokesperson, said.
Despite the sudden switch, Williams said this is something the school system is comfortable with at this point in the year.
“Transitioning a school into remote learning is now something we’re familiar with, something we did at the beginning of the school year,” he said. “It’s something both students and staff have a comfort level with.”
Even with all of the students at home, Williams said teachers will still be expected to work from school.
“They’re not congregating, they’re not gathering in one area, out of an abundance of caution to make sure we’re following those safety guidelines," Williams said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also put pressure on the already strained pool of substitute teachers available to HCS.
“It’s definitely worse than its been in the past relative to the sub shortage because of COVID," he said. “I think some individuals are hesitant not only to be around other people but be around children.”
Williams said anyone interested in becoming a sub is welcome to apply on the Huntsville City School system website.
As Huntsville City Schools makes the move to remote learning for these three schools, administrators are keeping a close eye on case trends as we approach the holidays.
Williams said families need to remember the first step to a healthy learning environment starts with the safety measures being taken at home.
While remote learning is in place, the impacted schools will serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period. School administrators will reassess staffing and update families on Friday regarding plans for next week.
Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal. Williams said administrators will let students and parents know on Friday when their respective school will go back to traditional learning on Monday
