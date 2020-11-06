Suspect fires multiple shots at Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Decatur tells our News Partners at The Decatur Daily she was woken up by the sound of gun shots on election night.
Carol Hughes says her son called police from the living room to report the shots fired. Decatur Police say they found 18 shell casings, possibly shot by an AR-15.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera indicates multiple shots fired in about 7 seconds. The video shows a light-colored car driving from the home immediately after shots were fired.
Hughes' vehicle was hit multiple times, leaving the vehicle with two flat tires and damaged windows. There are bullet holes in her garage door and mailbox. At least one bullet entered the home, through a window on the south side of the house.
Hughes tells our partners at the Decatur Daily, she’s worried this happened because of a political sign in her yard.
“I’ve been traumatized,” Hughes said. “I don’t know why someone would do this. Was it because of a political sign in my yard? Did they shoot the wrong house? This isn’t a third-world country.”
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
