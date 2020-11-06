Seasonably warm, dry stretch ahead

It will be a relatively quiet weekend as well with afternoon temperatures both days climbing into the mid-70s with a few more clouds. Wind will be a little breezier from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph which will bring in a little more humidity. Rain should stay away until the middle of next week with our next big threat of showers and storms coming along a cold front. Timing with this front is still in question, but right now looks more likely to impact us by Wednesday. Eyes will also be watching the Gulf next week as Eta, still over the Central American countries, move back over water and reforms into a Tropical Storm in the Caribbean and Gulf. This may make landfall in the U.S. later next week so stay tuned!