New Mississippi flag is selling fast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians voted for a new state flag and they’re selling fast in a local flag store.
“I’m gonna put mine up today right beside my JSU flag," said Philip Brown, a customer who couldn’t wait to buy Mississippi’s new state flag.
He’s one of hundreds of people to buy one from A Complete Flag Source in Jackson. Owner Brenda McIntyre pre-ordered some before Election Day.
“I had over 400 flags in stock, waiting. So it would have been, you know, it was a chance that we took to have that many flags already here, but it’s been great because we’ve been able to fill orders right away,” said McIntyre.
She said the calls and walk-in orders have been non-stop since Tuesday. Most orders are for personal use, but some schools and major facilities have ordered flags too.
But even before the election, she says the magnolia design received a lot of love.
“We’ve been selling the flag all along. All through the two months from the time the committee selected a flag. We had- we did two months of sales,” said McIntyre.
More than 70 percent of voters chose the magnolia design. Phillip Brown is proud to be one of them.
“Some people feel guilty about it. But I’ve never felt guilty about it. I never felt guilty about the previous flag. I believe that you need to know your history. But I think that it wasn’t a part of everybody -- of every Mississippian’s history. This can be because it’s something that we started, we voted on, we chose," said Brown.
Though hundreds of Mississippians are excited to fly the flag now, the Capitol won’t be flying it until next year when the design is enacted into law.
