Huntsville Hospital, Cullman Regional not profiting from COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You asked, so we went looking for answers.
Are hospitals profiting from COVID-19? The short answer is no.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says, they are by no means cashing in from this virus.
“You know we’re a public hospital. We don’t get paid for a lot of patients that walk in our door. But I have certainly seen nothing to incentivize us to code someone with COVID who did not have COVID," Spillers said.
According to the Huntsville Hospital Health System, it receives about $2,500 more in insurance reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance per patient if they have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
But Spillers says that money goes into care for patients.
“The day we code someone with COVID, we all of a sudden create a lot of issues for our staff, the patient,” Spillers said.
Lindsey Dossey, the Marketing and Communications Vice President for Cullman Regional Hospital agrees.
She says a pneumonia patient typically spends one week in the hospital, versus a COVID patient who’s average stay is at least two weeks, if not longer.
“We use a lot of supply in caring for COVID patients. And we did an analysis and we were not making any money on COVID patients,” Dossey said.
She says the rumor that hospitals are classifying patients with COVID-19 just to make a profit is just that. A rumor.
“I’ve had some family members that live out of town that asked me, ‘Lindsey you work in a hospital, you tell us, we keep hearing this rumor.’"
“In order to get any COVID pay, you have to have a lab test to prove they have COVID,” Dossey said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.