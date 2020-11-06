Financial Friday: Try not to skimp on insurance during tough financial times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How much insurance does your family currently have?
Having insurance coverage is necessary for a strong financial foundation, according to Jennifer Manglona, an Insurance Specialist at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
If you are thinking about dropping some coverage due to unemployment or other financial stressors, she says think before you cut. Don’t make these mistakes.
- Don’t drop your renter’s insurance. A renters policy covers your possessions and added living expenses if you have to move out due to an insured disaster. You want to make sure your computer, phone, and other items are covered while you are job hunting.
- Don’t skimp on your homeowner’s insurance. Ensuring your home for only its real estate value may save you money now, but if your home is lost, it won’t cover the cost of rebuilding. Make sure you have enough coverage to completely rebuild your home.
- Don’t neglect to buy the minimum amount of auto insurance required by law. Save money by dropping collision or comprehensive coverage on older cars worth less than $2,000.
- If your medical insurance was offered by your employer and you have lost your job, there are other ways to find coverage. Look for ways to get the minimum coverage for you and your family at the best rate through your state’s insurance exchange.
Be sure to tune into WAFF 48 News at Noon every Friday for more Financial Tips.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.