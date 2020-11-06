Fifty-three students, staff at Monte Sano Elementary School in quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a quarter of Monte Sano Elementary School students are not in the classroom right now.
According to the Huntsville City Schools case dashboard, 53 students and staff are currently in quarantine, while two students have tested positive for the virus.
Due to privacy reasons, we don’t know if these are students and teachers from the same class.
According to the state health department’s K-12 Coronavirus dashboard, 39 students or teachers across the school district have tested positive for the virus this week.
