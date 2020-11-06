Citizens speak out in Huntsville City Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Making a change was the idea that dominated Thursday’s Huntsville city council meeting. It started with a new council president taking control and a newly elected councilman taking his seat; however, the meeting was guided by citizens speaking about police reform and equality.
“I am not going to give up on seeking justice for my son," said Debra Fletcher, the mom of Dana Fletcher.
Investigators said Fletcher pulled a gun on officers, which a District Attorney believes was justified.
On Thursday, Cherelle Fletcher said she still hasn’t seen the body camera footage of her husband in his final moments.
Now, she’s asking for Huntsville city leaders to support her push for the Dana Fletcher Bill. A bill, that if sponsored, would govern how body camera footage is stored and who gets to view it.
“You can help prevent further unrest here by lending the courage you have to your community," Cherelle Fletcher said.
Others also shared their concern of injustices.
“We saw the monument of white supremacy was moved, now we need to work further," said citizen Chris Brown.
