Calm, clear and quiet

Another calm afternoon under our belt, here in the Valley.
Continuing to see those temperatures climb into the 70s, with our warming trend lasting through the weekend. Our warmth will hang on as we go past sunset, with temperatures in the upper 50s.
A comfortable start for your Saturday, and weekend. A little less sunshine for the day, but that won’t stop us from reaching the upper 70s.
Sunday, we will continue to see the upper 70s for our high, and also continue our dry stretch of days. We will notice winds picking up as we go throughout the afternoon, but will calm a bit as evening rolls in.
The extended forecast shows some rain moving in and a cold front going into next week. As of now, temperatures do not look to be heavily impacted by either, with highs remaining in the 70s.
