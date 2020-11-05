Where to find drive-up COVID-19 testing

Where to find drive-up COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing for November (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Anna Mahan | November 5, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:47 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Months into the virus and many of us are still trying to figure out where to get a COVID-19 test! We’ve got some new free spots for you to visit this month if you find yourself feeling symptomatic.

The Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. announced a new testing schedule for the month of November. Testing takes place every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until capacity is reached.

TESTING LOCATIONS:

  • 11/05: Athens Family Health Center
    • 1005 Market St. W #B Athens, AL 35611
  • 11/12: New Market Clinic
    • 110 Clinic St. New Market, AL 35761
  • 11/19: Huntsville Family Health Center
    • 751 Pleasant Row, NW Huntsville, AL 35816
  • 11/26: testing is closed for Thanksgiving

Tests are free to people without insurance and no co-payment is required for people with insurance. No physician’s order or appointment is required. People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card if available.

COVID-19 testing is also open to the public by appointment, to schedule an appointment at any of the sites, call 1-866-497-4242.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.