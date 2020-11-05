Where to find drive-up COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Months into the virus and many of us are still trying to figure out where to get a COVID-19 test! We’ve got some new free spots for you to visit this month if you find yourself feeling symptomatic.
The Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. announced a new testing schedule for the month of November. Testing takes place every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until capacity is reached.
TESTING LOCATIONS:
- 11/05: Athens Family Health Center
- 1005 Market St. W #B Athens, AL 35611
- 11/12: New Market Clinic
- 110 Clinic St. New Market, AL 35761
- 11/19: Huntsville Family Health Center
- 751 Pleasant Row, NW Huntsville, AL 35816
- 11/26: testing is closed for Thanksgiving
Tests are free to people without insurance and no co-payment is required for people with insurance. No physician’s order or appointment is required. People are asked to bring their ID and insurance card if available.
COVID-19 testing is also open to the public by appointment, to schedule an appointment at any of the sites, call 1-866-497-4242.
