UPDATE: Limestone County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday morning, officials with the Limestone County License Commission Office announced it will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 protocols. Hours later, the whole courthouse is closed.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly announced the courthouse will be closed on November 6 due to county employees testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Commissioner Daly, at least eight county employees in different departments tested positive for the virus.
This closure includes the Limestone County Judicial system, Circuit Clerk’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. The courthouse will remain closed until November 9 to conduct thorough cleaning.
During this closure, you’re encouraged to use online services for the office, available at www.limestonelicense.com.
