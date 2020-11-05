Tigers prepare for first playoff appearance in 16 Years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2004 is a long drought of failing to reach the AHSAA High School Football Playoffs. Things changed this season for the Grissom Tigers and Head Coach Chip English.
After winning just two Region games in his first three seasons, English and the Tigers jumped to four and six total wins in 2020 to reach the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
“You know I didn’t know anything about Grissom before I interviewed,” Head Coach Chip English. But after talking with the administration, talking with the town, talking to some friends that live in the area, they said it had potential, and you know what does that mean, I don’t entirely know, but I just felt good about it."
The Tigers program endured lean seasons, but English and his staff have continued to build from the ground up. Changing a culture is hard, but the Tigers have made strides this season.
“You know the goal was to make the Playoffs,” English added. “That was kinda where we are, and I truly believed that given good nights out on Friday nights and playing, we could get that. Now we didn’t in past years, but I can tell you that not only the coaches and myself believing, but now the kids believe. And I truly believe that’s what’s gotten us over the hump. The kids bought in this year, really excited for them and having this opportunity to go and play a big team on a big stage.”
Grissom will travel to face top ranked Thompson Friday in the Class 7A Playoffs.
