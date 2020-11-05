Seasonably warm and dry stretch ahead

Sunshine should be back Friday with temperatures into the low to mid 70s and that will continue through the weekend a well. The weekend continues to trend drier, but there will be more clouds despite the temperatures being into the mid-70s! We’ll continue to watch the timing of a cold front next week and how that will not only impact our rain chances by the middle of the week, but also how it impacts Tropical Storm Eta and where that moves after it heads back over the Caribbean over the next few days. This could still make landfall in the United States as we move into the middle of next week. Stay tuned!