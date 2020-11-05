Seasonably warm and dry stretch ahead

Happy Thursday! No need for the heavy jacket this morning as it is a bit warmer than what we saw earlier this week.
Slightly warmer out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning as temperatures are at or above normal in the mid to upper 40s. Skies are mostly clear across the Valley this morning but as we move into the afternoon I expect more clouds to roll in. Wind should be calm today around 5 mph out of the southeast. Clouds today will keep our temperatures into the upper 60s for much of the Valley.
Sunshine should be back Friday with temperatures into the low to mid 70s and that will continue through the weekend a well. The weekend continues to trend drier, but there will be more clouds despite the temperatures being into the mid-70s! We’ll continue to watch the timing of a cold front next week and how that will not only impact our rain chances by the middle of the week, but also how it impacts Tropical Storm Eta and where that moves after it heads back over the Caribbean over the next few days. This could still make landfall in the United States as we move into the middle of next week. Stay tuned!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
