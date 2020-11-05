A cloudy, cool night ahead

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with late night temperatures in the lower 50s
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a few passing clouds and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Morning lows will get back into the 50s over the weekend and the evening hours should be comfortable with 8pm temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain chances will pick up by the middle of next week with a cold front. The next best chance of rain is looking like Veteran’s Day.
We are watching tropical moisture that will be lifting into the Southeast next week. This could lead to periods of heavy rain Wednesday through Saturday.
Have a great night!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.